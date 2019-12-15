The Waxahachie School Board of Trustees voted to officially name Tonya Harris the principal of Waxahachie High School during a board meeting, Monday.



Cheers and applause erupted throughout the meeting room at the Waxahachie ISD Administration building as the motion was carried without opposition.



“It is an honor and a privilege to serve,” an emotional Harris said as she stood before the board.



Harris has been the interim principal of the school since the beginning of the school year in August. She previously served as a school principal in Royse City before being hired by Superintendent Dr. Bonny Cain.



In other news, the board heard reports on the construction progress of Max H. Simpson Elementary and the Ron Appleton Agriscience Facility.



“We absolutely are making great progress,” Project Manager Mikel Craig explained.



Both buildings are still on target to meet their opening dates in the new year, Craig assured the board.



Architecture and construction teacher Curtis Green and his students were recognized for making 98 Thin Blue Line wooden flags for each officer of the Waxahachie Police Department. District Public Directions Director Jenny Bridges read each student’s name and thanked local business Lowe’s for donating the lumber for the class project.



Bridges added that the Texas Association of School Boards in Austin has invited Green and his students to make a presentation at an upcoming event.