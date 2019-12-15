RED OAK — More than 20 graduates received certificates and associate degrees at Texas State Technical College's Fall 2019 Commencement held Monday, Dec. 9, at the Waxahachie Civic Center.

Several graduates already have jobs, while others are making plans for the future.

Demarcus Evans and Donna Floyd both graduated with the Associate of Applied Science degree in Industrial Systems - Electrical Specialization.

"We decided teamwork makes the dream work," Floyd said. "Why not help each other? We love each other, and we want each other to succeed."

Floyd said she and Evans planned to celebrate their achievement with friends and relatives later Monday night.

The couple said they are awaiting word from a company in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on when to start their new jobs. They plan next to work on bachelor's degrees at Tarleton State University in Stephenville.

Bronc Stewart of Red Oak graduated with a Diesel Equipment Technology certificate. He began TSTC shortly after serving five years in the U.S. Marine Corps.

"It feels really good," he said about graduating. "I didn't think I would go to college, much less graduate."

Stewart will continue work as a technician at United Ag and Turf in Ennis.

