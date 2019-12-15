To most people, peace is a total absence of war. It's a time of universal docility (if that's a word). No squabbles, no crises, no ill will of any sort. Everyone on earth is happy, content, and not concerned with "chasing the wind."

But true peace goes infinitely deeper than just the aforementioned. True and lasting peace is sourced in, and can only come from Christ.

"Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men." (Luke 2:14)

What happened on that night 2000-plus years ago was God, Himself, personally paid a visit to earth, retaining all His deity, yet inhabiting an earth suit. It was He Who brought peace on earth, and the angels were announcing it.

Obviously, this old world has never known a full day of total peace — or absence of war and conflict. So that kind of "peace" is only an allusion. True peace is in the hearts of people who have the true "Peacemaker" in their hearts. Only when Christ comes into a life, can that life truly know genuine peace.

As God's children, we are commanded to walk in peace.

"And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful." Colossians 3:15

It is only possible to have this peace when you know the "Peacemaker."

There is another very important component to peace. The Old Testament prophet Isaiah said, "Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee." Isaiah 26:3.

I have to do this often — when my mind becomes anxious, muddled and divided, I have to stop and consider why. It's because my mind has wandered from thoughts of Christ and toward living in the flesh — making my own decisions, trying to be the "captain of my own soul" — being my own man, and living by my so-called "common sense." Nothing will strip one of peace like trying to fly one's own life "solo."

So, if you really want to experience "peace on earth" this Christmas season, make sure the true "Peacemaker" is living and reigning in your hearts, and keep your mind and thoughts on Him. Then, and only then will you know perfect peace.