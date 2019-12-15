Millions made the effort to watch Adam Schiff’s Impeachment Inquiry on TV all because of a 30-minute phone call made by President Trump to the newly elected Ukraine president. But instead of Schiff questioning the people who heard and transcribed the actual phone conversation, Schiff basically made a fool out of himself by not doing so.

He even plagiarized the conversation on national TV. And “he’s” supposed to be a graduate of Harvard Law School. Some attorney he must’ve been. Instead, he relied on second- and third-hand hearsay. He based his inquiry on a so-called “whistleblower” that supposedly had damning information about the phone call. So far, that person is still in hiding. For safety reasons, those who testified were not allowed to identify the person.

Schiff instructed “specific” witnesses not to mention the whistleblower's name, who is still unknown to many. Now, if Schiff claimed not to know the name of the whistleblower, why did he stop witnesses from calling out the name? Republicans said it wasn’t a real trial, but Schiff certainly treated it like one. He was in charge of the time and, of who said what and how much. Then came the public hearings where Republicans were allowed to ask more specific questions.

I’ll admit, I’ve personally testified in court many times. In a courtroom, rumors, innuendos, hearsay, opinions, presumptions and conjecture are given “no” credibility and stricken from the record. And in the end, that’s all that Schiff’s witnesses could testify to. Who knew that Schiff’s main witness, Ambassador Sondland would end up saying the president wanted “no” quid pro quo. The whole Schiff charade was shameful, disgraceful and a complete sham. Schiff gained nothing by wasting money and time. Up until now, no bills are being passed in the House by Speaker Pelosi. Bills are stacking up and nothing has been passed to the Senate for discussion or approval. Some Democrats even admit that Trump has to be impeached or he will win 2020. They’ve said this since January 2017.

If that wasn’t enough, Rep. Jerry Nadler decided to follow up on what Schiff failed to accomplish, and that was to convince the world that Trump must be impeached. So, Nadler brought in four reputable university law professors to testify before the House. All four were hand-picked and were considered extremely biased against Trump. The negative views toward Trump from three professors were more than obvious during the hearing. One professor went so far as to tell the American people that Trump’s tweets were “enough” to impeach him. I guess he overlooked our First Amendment.

One professor had the audacity to speak of Trump’s 13-year-old son. What if that were “her” son? Thanks to one brave “liberal” professor, who admitted not voting for Trump, claiming that the Democrats have proven nothing to warrant impeaching the president.

And when Nadler’s inquiry is over, what next? Speaker Pelosi is wanting the impeachment vote before Christmas. Democrats certainly want a Christmas victory in order to celebrate. They want “this” as a gift to the American people for Christmas. But what will happen if the impeachment vote fails? They vow to continue digging for something else to impeach Trump?

I’ve heard Nadler wants to go back to the Mueller Report and dig up obstruction! I thought that report was already in the archives! So, now comes Inspector General Horowitz’s report, the Durham investigations and Attorney General Barr’s recommendations because of all the wrongdoing by so many in Washington. A world of hurt is just around the corner for the Democrats.

Then again, what do I know? My mind is on Christmas. I’m also thinking on the 63 million people who voted for Trump in 2016. On the day Trump took office, the impeachment agenda was already under way. How in the world can someone say that the president should be impeached on day one?

Trump has done more for this country than many past presidents. The stock market is at record highs. It’s been bouncing at 28,000 points lately. Unemployment is at record lows. Are Democrat millionaires upset over those numbers? Why are some presidential candidates refusing to debate the economy? And what is wrong with VP Joe Biden? He seems to be fumbling over people, facts, locations and his past. Did he forget he threatened to withhold a billion dollars from Ukraine if an investigator was not fired. He probably didn’t know the meaning of “quid pro quo” at the time.

What will happen if the Senate decides to subpoena Biden and his son over the Burisma Holdings? To be honest, I believe that the Democratic Party is on a tailspin headed for a downfall. Speaker Pelosi has lost control of her party and has no idea how to save it. How many Democrats will vote Republican in 2020? God save America and God bless America!

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, 2020!

Joe Gonzalez is a regular contributor to the A-J’s opinion pages. He lives in Lubbock County.