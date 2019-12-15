"CAST THY BURDEN UPON THE LORD." (PSALM 55:22)

“FOR MY YOLK IS EASY AND MY BURDEN IS LIGHT." (MATTHEW 11:30)

The reason most of us have trouble casting our burden upon the Lord is that we are attempting to throw it down and walk away — trusting God to fix, heal, or repair it, and then return it complete and restored. But, that is not God's intention in His instruction to us. God wants to solve the problem through us — not apart from us! He wants to make us the instrument of His peace, joy and wholeness in the midst of the circumstance and thus resolve the problem in and through us. When that happens, we learn to trust His sufficiency!

So, rather than dumping your problems and running away — dump yourself in the midst of them and stay with God as He brings order from chaos and REJOICE as He works His work of faith in your heart.