The Texas Department of Public Safety said a fatal two-vehicle accident in Moore County on Friday afternoon remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol. Per a Saturday afternoon media release, DPS officials noted the crash occurred at 1:35 p.m. on US 87, approximately four miles south of Dumas.

The DPS said a 2015 Volkswagen Passat driven by Misti Ivins, 43, of Sunray, and a 1999 Ford Explorer driven by Ariel Spidell, 23, of Dalhart, were traveling south on US 87 in the right lane. DPS said the vehicle driven by Spidell legally passed the car driven by Ivins in the left lane and then safely changed lanes in front of Ivins' vehicle.

Authorities noted for an unknown reason, Spidell's vehicle slowed, and Ivins failed to control speed and struck the rear of Spidell's vehicle, causing Spidell to lose control, travel into the center median and roll over.

DPS said Spidell was pronounced dead at the scene by Moore County Justice of the Peace, Barbara Mulanax, while a passenger in Spidell's car, Jennifer Van Butsel, 48, of Dalhart, was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock with serious injuries. Officials said Ivins was not injured.