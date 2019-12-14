DISMISSALS

Potter County

Potter County 181st District Court

Christopher Tyrone Monroe. Jan. 27, 2017 - Assault family/household member, impede breath/circulation. Dismissed Dec. 4.

Ty-Kisha Nicole Scott. July 4, 2015 - Tamper with government records, defraud/harm. Dismissed Dec. 4.

Kendall Scott Johnson. March 19, 2018 - Assault public servant. Dismissed Dec. 4.

Potter County 320th District Court

Jesse Ernesto Samora. April 5, 1998 - Theft. Dismissed Dec. 5.

Potter County 108th District Court

Amanda Leann Walker. June 17, 2018 - Murder. Dismissed Dec. 2.

Chad Edward Walker. June 17, 2018 - Murder. Dismissed Dec. 2.

Potter County Court at Law No. 1

Pamela Sue Bills. Aug. 29 - Theft of property, more than $100 / less than $750. Dismissed Dec. 3.

Jesus Ramirez-Villegas. April 12 - Theft of property, more than $750 / less than $2,500. Dismissed Dec. 3.

Potter County Court at Law No. 2

Matthew Miller. Oct. 20 - Criminal trespass. Dismissed Dec. 3.

Ishara Heritier Samson. Nov. 16 - Criminal trespass. Dismissed Dec. 5.

Mary Eilleen Albert. May 7 - Resist arrest, search or transport. Dismissed Dec. 3.

Mohamud Abdullah Awale. July 19 & 22 – Two charges of criminal trespass. Both dismissed Dec. 3.

Randall County

Randall County Court at Law No. 2

Jimmy Michael Sefcik. July 24, 2015- Driving with license invalid, enhanced. Dismissed Nov. 20.

Klayton Frank Totty. April 20, 2018 - Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed Nov. 20.

REVOCATIONS

Potter County

Potter County 47th District Court

Lonny Ray True. Judgment adjudicating guilt. Possession of a controlled substance. Punishment assessed nine months in state jail and costs.

Toni Miller. Judgment adjudicating guilt. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Punishment assessed six years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Potter County 251st District Court

Lando Christopher Madrid. Judgment adjudicating guilt. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed six months in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Potter County 108th District Court

Amie Knapton. Judgment revoking community supervision on two charges. (1) Manufacture/delivery a controlled substance, more than 400 grams and (2) possession of marijuana, more than five pounds / less than 50 pounds. Punishment assessed five years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs on each charge.

Ravul Mike Ramoz. Judgment adjudicating guilt. Injury child/elderly/disabled reckless, serious bodily injury/mental. Punishment assessed two years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.