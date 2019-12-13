WILMER — The Class 5A No. 12-ranked Red Oak Hawks used an early 3-point barrage to build a double-digit lead, and went on to beat Wilmer-Hutchins, 61-55, on Tuesday night in non-district play.

The Hawks (8-2) used treys by Joshua Sasser, LaTrone Hunter Jr. and Sasser again right out of the gate to take a quick 9-0 edge en route to a 20-8 lead after one. Then a steal and dunk by Keon Thompson set the tone for the second quarter, and the Hawks went on to a 37-22 advantage at the intermission.

Wilmer-Hutchins cut into the margin in the second half, drawing within 49-38 to end the third quarter, but the Hawks held on at the end.

The Hawks were scheduled to play host to Richardson Berkner on Friday night. They will entertain Class 4A No. 2-ranked Dallas Faith Family on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Class 6A No. 19-ranked DeSoto next Friday at 7:45 p.m. to close out the pre-holiday portion of their slate.

Girls: Duncanville 76, ROHS 42

RED OAK — The Class 5A No. 11-ranked Red Oak Lady Hawks kept it close for the first eight minutes against the No. 2 Class 6A team in the state, before Duncanville pulled away for the win on Tuesday night.

The Lady Hawks (12-4) stayed within 8-7 at the start of the second period, but the Lady Panthers ignited a 32-point outburst in the quarter to take a 40-24 lead at halftime. Duncanville then went on a 19-3 run to turn it into a blowout.

Micah Cooper scored 13 points and Aniyah Johnson 12 for the Lady Hawks, followed by Breanna Davis with nine, Amyla Bowie with six and Markeya Mack with two.

Deja Kelly led Duncanville with 20 points, while Zaria Rufus added a dozen and Nyah Wilson 10.

Red Oak was set to travel to Waxahachie on Friday night. The Lady Hawks will open District 14-5A play on Tuesday evening at Cleburne, with the varsity tip set for 6:15.