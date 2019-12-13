CYPRESS — The Class 6A No. 5-ranked Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians, fresh off winning the Mansfield ISD tournament, turned their attention to obtaining more hardware on Thursday and Friday.

Junior guard CJ Noland went off against Aldine Eisenhower, pouring in 35 points, and the Indians (13-2) moved into the championship quarterfinals of the 10th annual Houston Methodist Cy-Hoops Tournament at the Berry Center on Friday morning with a 72-50 runaway victory.

After going up by six early, the Indians led Eisenhower 41-28 at halftime behind Noland’s 17 first-half tallies, and maintained a 54-40 edge at the end of three.

Junior Jalen Lake chipped in with 13 points and senior BJ Francis finished with eight for WHS, which made 15-of-18 from the foul line.

The Runnin’ Indians, who ran their winning streak to eight, advanced to face Arlington Bowie in Friday afternoon’s quarterfinals. The tournament was scheduled to conclude on Saturday with the semifinals and championship final at the Berry Center.

On Thursday in the tournament opener, Noland led the way with 19 points as the Indians beat Houston Langham Creek, 56-46, at Cypress Springs High School.

Lake added 11 points and Francis 10 points for the Indians, who bombed five 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 19-13 lead. AJ Russ made two treys and Noland, Francis and Preston Hodge each made one during the early flurry.

In the second quarter, Noland took over inside, scoring nine points as WHS took a 37-23 lead into the half.

The Runnin’ Indians have this coming Tuesday off and will return home to Mike Turner Gymnasium next Friday afternoon, hosting Lewisville at 4 p.m. in their final pre-Christmas action.

Their next game after that will be on the afternoon of Dec. 28 in a rematch at Arlington Bowie. That game will be WHS’ final prep for the start of District 7-6A play.