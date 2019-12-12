The Waxahachie Police Department is giving away free gun locks as part of the Project ChildSafe firearms safety program.

“Free cable gun locks are available to residents to help secure their firearms,” the department noted, Wednesday. “Although these locks are not 100 percent tamper-proof they do provide the first step of security to ensure your child does not gain access to the weapon.”

Project ChildSafe reminds gun owners to:

-Properly store firearms in the home.

-Practice safe firearm storage options in the home.

-Make certain that firearms in the home are not casually accessible to children.

Project ChildSafe provides safety kits that include:

-A cable-style gun locking device

-Lock installment instructions

-A safety booklet

Project ChildSafe is a program of the National Shooting Sports Foundation to promote firearms safety and education.

The nonprofit estimates that, since 1999, it has partnered with more than 15,000 law enforcement agencies to distribute more than 37 million firearm safety kits to gun owners in all 50 states and five U.S. territories.

To obtain a free safety kit, contact Community Services Officer O.T. Glidewell at oglidewell@waxahachiepd.org or stop by the department at 630 Farley St.