When asked during the course of a three-hour deposition about his sources for years of claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, Alex Jones answered "I don’t remember," 44 times and "I don’t know," 51 times.

For Houston attorney Mark Bankston, who interrogated Jones last month on behalf of parents whose children were among the 20 first graders killed seven years ago at the Newtown, Conn., school and are suing him for the pain he caused them amid their tragedies, the Jones deposition confirmed that he would never take the case seriously enough to properly answer questions.

That, along with what plantiffs attorneys considered an equally fruitless deposition of InfoWars news director Rob Dew the same day, compounded their failure to preserve and provide pertinent videos, emails and interoffice messages essential to the plaintiff’s case.

On Thursday, Bankston filed the depositions at the Travis County Courthouse along with a motion asking state District Judge Scott Jenkins, who is presiding over four Sandy Hook suits, to sanction Jones and InfoWars for what Bankston considers their flagrant disregard by ordering a default judgment holding the defendants liable without even requiring a jury trial except to determine the size of the damages.

"Defendants have been given ample opportunity to take these lawsuits seriously and obey the rule of law," Bankston said in the 49-page motion. "Yet despite a rotating cast of counsel, Defendants have remained stubborn in their refusal to respect the integrity of the proceedings. Now it has become apparent that Defendants’ cavalier indifference to this Court’s authority has compromised every form of evidence in this case."

Jenkins will hear arguments on the unusual motion at a previously scheduled hearing Wednesday on a motion by Jones to dismiss the suit for intentional infliction of emotional distress brought by Neil Heslin, the father of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, among the victims of 20-year-old Adam Lanza, who also shot his mother and himself.

While the motion for a default judgment only applies to the one case, Bankston said if it were to prevail, he would seek the same remedy in the other three cases.

"I cannot emphasize enough how much this man is not taking these lawsuits seriously and has refused to do any preparation to testify," Brooke Binkowki, the former managing editor of the fact-checking site, Snopes, who is an expert witness for the plaintiffs in the case, tweeted after Jones’ Nov. 26 deposition, which she attended. "It’s an absolute trainwreck and honestly gratifying to watch, but the disrespect to the Sandy Hook parents is palpable."

But T. Wade Jefferies, an Austin attorney who took over the case representing Jones on the eve of the deposition, disputed Bankston’s contention in his motion.

"I do not agree with the blanket statement that my clients have engaged in `repeated flagrant discovery abuse, intentional spoliation of critical evidence, and bad faith dilatory tactics.’ My response to plaintiff's motion will address those allegations," he said.

’Tar baby’

In the deposition, Jones refers to Sandy Hook as his "tar baby," and even before any of the cases arising from it go to trial, it has exacted a heavy toll.

In Bankston’s motion he notes that in a deposition the same day as Jones’, InfoWars information director Michael Zimmerman, "testified that when the first Sandy Hook lawsuit was filed in April 2018, InfoWars possessed accounts on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Periscope, Pinterest, and Instagram. However, over the next year, InfoWars began to lose access to those accounts after a series of warnings and temporary suspensions escalated into various bans across major internet."

In a deposition the next day, Paul Joseph Watson, a British InfoWars contributor and its biggest draw aside from Jones, was asked about a December 2015 email he sent to two InfoWars managers: "This Sandy Hook stuff is killing us.·It's promoted by the most bat shit crazy people. ... Plus it makes us look really bad to align with people who harass the parents of dead kids."

"Tell me how you came to the conclusion that these two gentlemen that Infowars was relying on were batshit crazy?" Bankston asked Watson, who was interviewed via Skype from his home in London.

"Because they were pushing the notion that nobody died at Sandy Hook, which I thought was not credible and was supported by no evidence, so therefore, was a crazy conclusion to make," Watson replied.

"So by that same logic, Alex Jones, equally batshit crazy?" Bankston inquired.

"I wouldn’t describe him as batshit crazy," Watson said, "I would describe it as him commenting on the controversy of the conspiracy theories that were swirling about Sandy Hook at the time."

Bankston then led Watson through the litany of events that Watson acknowledged Jones had called false flags (events staged to rev up anti-gun sentiments): 911, Columbine, Oklahoma City, Aurora, the shooting of Gabrielle Giffords ("a staged mind-control operation"), the Boston bombing, Parkland, Sutherland Springs, Las Vegas.

"Can you give me an example of a U.S mass casualty event, like a mass shooting, a bombing, or the like that Mr. Jones didn't say was a false flag?" Bankston asked.

Watson said he thought Jones had been "more reticent" of late and may have laid off the shootings this year in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.

"Paul Watson had a different opinion on whether the Sandy Hook cases should be covered," Jefferies said. "Mr. Watson's opinion does not affect my clients' Constitutional rights."

First Amendment defense

Last month’s deposition with Bankston was Jones’ second. The first was in March in the separate but related case of Scarlett Lewis, Jesse’s mother. As that three-hour session drew to a close, Jones offered the self-analysis that he "almost had like a form of psychosis back in the past where I basically thought everything was staged, even though I’m now learning a lot of times things aren’t staged."

Jones blamed his mental state on "the trauma of the media and the corporations lying so much."

At that depositon, Jones was represented by Robert Barnes, a Los Angeles attorney who Jones had just named chief legal counsel for InfoWars.

Barnes quickly become a frequent on-air companion to Jones, where they shared the view that the Sandy Hook lawsuits were part of a conspiracy to silence Jones and hurt President Donald Trump, who had exchanged praise with Jones in a December 2015 appearance on InfoWars via Skype.

On Monday, Owen Shroyer, an InfoWars reporter and host who is named in the Heslin suit for falsely claiming on InfoWars that Heslin’s description of holding his son’s body after the shooting could not be true, disrupted the opening of the House Judiciary Committee hearing on impeachment, shouting that, "Jerry Nadler and the Democrat Party are committing treason against this country!"

On taking command, Barnes had dramatically altered Jones’ legal strategy, seeking to craft what he hoped would be a landmark First Amendment case that would draw the interest of the U.S. Supreme Court and be decided "in the high plains of the law and not mired in the swamp of the facts."

But, as Bankston noted in his new motion, "On the evening before the depositions, Plaintiff’s counsel was informed Mr. Jones had fired Robert Barnes, the attorney in charge of this litigation, and that new local counsel Wade Jefferies would be taking over the case," making him the fifth attorney to represent Jones in the Austin cases.

"I have represented Alex in the past in an unrelated matter," Jefferies said by email Wednesday. "I have taken over the defense of the four Travis County, Texas, Sandy Hook cases and intend to represent the defendants for the long haul."

"These Sandy Hook cases are brought by the parents against Alex Jones and InfoWars, a media outlet that reports and has discussions on government corruption, hoaxes and other political issues," Jefferies said. "Whether one agrees or disagrees with the discussion and debate, open discussion and debate are protected by the First Amendment.

"The First Amendment is especially important in the current climate where we have political agendas that try to manipulate public opinion on a variety of public issues like gun control and elections," Jefferies said. "Under the First Amendment our nation has chosen to protect even hurtful speech on controversial issues to ensure that public debate is not stifled."

But the plaintiffs contend that Jones has shown a reckless disregard for the truth in targeting people who are really not public figures.

Last Sunday’s New York Times Magazine featured a six-page spread of a confessional — "I worked for Alex Jones. I regret it" — written by Josh Owens, a former video editor at InfoWars. He depicted Jones as unbalanced and guided by the desire to stir controversy, create spectacles and sell supplements, creating stories that worked backward from a provocative, pre-determined outcome.

Of one reporting assignment, Owens wrote, "The information did not meet our expectations, so we made it up, preying on the vulnerable and feeding the prejudices and fears of Jones’ audience. We ignored certain facts, fabricated others and took situations out of context to fit our narrative ..."

The magazine reported that "Jones did not respond to detailed queries sent before publication."

"Mr. Jones sees no reason to respond to an article written by an ex-employee," Jefferies said Wednesday.

’I believe now that kids died there’

Two-and-a-half hours into the Nov. 26 deposition, Bankston played back for Jones a July 7, 2015, InfoWars video in which Jones said, "If they did kill kids, they knew it was coming and stocked the school with kids and had the media there, and that probably didn’t even happen."

"I mean no wonder we get so many death threats and so much heat and so much stuff I’m not going to get into behind the scenes when we touch Sandy Hook because, folks, it’s as phony as a three dollar bill," Jones said in the video.

After playing it, Bankston addressed Jones: "And my question is, you basically have two versions of the Sandy Hook conspiracy; one where kids are killed and it’s a government conspiracy and one where the kids are fake. But in either case it’s phony; is that correct?"

Jones answered with a riff on famous false flags and acts of misdirection, "Like the declassified Operation Northwoods plan, where they would either kill people for real, including children ... and attack theaters and shopping malls to blame it on the Russians and the Cubans. Or the babies in the incubators (in Kuwait) that weren’t thrown out and had their brains bashed out that launched a major war that killed millions. Or the fake chemical attacks they now admit didn’t happen in Syria .... So yeah, that’s why people start questioning those type of deals. Or Jussie Smollett, or they said the Covington kids attacked people when they didn’t. And the Gulf of Tonkin to get us into the Vietnam War was a staged attack on a ship. So yeah, that’s why people question."

It was the most like the highly animated on-air Alex Jones that the otherwise subdued Jones sounded during the deposition.

"Objection. Nonresponsive," Bankston noted, pressing on: "Today, which version of that conspiracy do you hold, that the kids were killed or the kids were fake?"

"I believe that the children died there and I believe that a lot of the anomalies that were brought up have been disproven and I believed that before I ever got sued," Jones said.

"They were disproven a long time before these 2015, 2016, 2017 videos," said Bankston, who believes his lawsuits are what tempered Jones’ comments on Sandy Hook.

"No," Jones replied. "Because a lot of the police reports and final reports and things didn’t come out till just a few years ago."

"So your answer sort of depends on the fact that you believe the final reports of Sandy Hook didn’t come out till recently?" Bankston asked.

"I don’t remember all the specifics of the reporting," Jones said. "I just remember it was like early 2018 when the reports came out, the big one. I’d have to pull that up. I don’t have it in front of me."

"Yeah," Bankston said. "The reason you don’t have it in front of you is because there wasn’t a final report in 2018. Isn’t that correct? Would you disagree with that?"

"I don’t know if that’s correct," Jones said. "That’s why I said I’d have to look it up."

The Connecticut State Police final report was published online in December 2013, though some additional FBI documents were declassified in 2017.

"I believe now that kids died there, but my opinions have gone back and forth," Jones said.

"And when you screw up and report false facts about the death of my client’s son over and over and over again, you’re responsible for that, aren’t you?" Bankston said.

"I’m not responsible for his son dying," Jones said. "And I legitimately think a lot of events are staged. And a lot of events are staged. That’s my First Amendment right."

"Like America thinks that Epstein did not kill himself. Are you going to sue them all," said Jones, referring to Jeffrey Epstein, the politically well-connected sex offender whose death in August awaiting trial in a Manhattan jail was ruled a suicide. Epstein was a longtime Jones target.

"Kids died at Sandy Hook, right?" said Bankston

"And I didn’t kill them," Jones said.

"Do you think you’re here because you killed children, that that’s the accusation?" Bankston asked Jones.

"No, but it is like I’m Adam Lanza or something," Jones replied.

"I’m just asking — you’re a journalist. Do you feel like you’re responsible for the things you report?" Bankston asked.

"If I put out a journalistic report and said this is fact, then that would be that," Jones said. "But when I’m on a show talking about how I feel, I’m allowed to have my feelings and to say at that point, I even say, I’ve gone all over the map. I’m there talking about my emotions."

"This isn’t journalism?" Bankston asked.

"Absolutely not," Jones said. "It’s me talking about my feelings."

’I’m a good person’

Absent his gravelly and ferocious on-air growls, the various "anomalies" that Jones said made him suspicious of events at Sandy Hook, as recounted one by one by Bankston in the quietude of the deposition room, sounded ridiculous.

There was his insistence that Sandy Hook Elementary had long been closed at the time of the shootings.

"I was going off other people’s reports that looked credible to me, of the school that was so dilapidated that it didn’t look like it was open to me," Jones told Bankston.

Bankston asked Jones about his reporting that New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a leading gun control advocate and now a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, had sent out an email the day before the massacre to allied activists, saying something to the effect, "get ready, next 24 hours there’s going to be a big event."

"First, I thought there must be some e-mail coincidentally sent on the day before Sandy Hook that Bloomberg or his people sent that you must be willfully misinterpreting or something like that, but the problem is, nobody who’s looked at this has been able to find any evidence that such an e-mail has ever existed, and I want to know if you can explain that," Bankston said.

"I was reporting on other news reports," Jones said. "I remember it being online. I can try to go find that again."

"One thing you’re right about is I do need to, I guess, spend time and burrow into this more," Jones told Bankston toward the end of the interrogation.

"This is your second deposition in a Sandy Hook case. You’ve got more going up in Connecticut. You’ve had discovery in Connecticut. You’ve had discovery three times in Texas, and you’re telling me you think you need to go burrow in and figure out what happened?" Bankston said.

Bankston found Dew, who appeared, as he had at the March depositions, as the corporate representative for Jones’s operation, even less helpful

In his motion to Jenkins, Bankston noted that, "the Court may recall that Mr. Dew was the corporate representative who was equally unprepared to testify in the Lewis case. The Court described Mr. Dew’s previous testimony as `clueless about InfoWars,’ resulting in `a pretty meaningless deposition.’ Despite that history, Defendants once again failed to prepare Mr. Dew, who repeatedly admitted he could not offer testimony and openly acknowledged he was unprepared."

Dew did perk up when Bankston asked if he was proud of the coverage he was a party to on Sandy Hook.

"I think our reporting stopped what was going to be a lot of antigun legislation coming down," Dew said. "So I am proud of it."

And what of the pain it caused the parents?

"We were just actively looking at it and looking at a bunch of different angles and some of those angles were wrong, and I’m not going to sit here and say that we’re bad people, because we didn’t make this thing happen," Dew said.

"Am I sorry for being wrong?" Dew said. "No. People get things wrong all the time."

Bankston put the same question to Jones.

"I’m proud of the compendium of my work, not small clips taken out of context," Jones said. "And I’m a good person. And I pioneered exposing Epstein 13 years ago, said they’d fly around on aircraft with the Clintons and kidnap children and it’s been proven right."

"Everybody comes up and shakes my hand, apologizes in Austin now, the liberals do," Jones said. "They go, `Oh, we’re sorry and we were wrong about you," and a bunch of other stuff."

"So in some ways you’re a victim?" Bankston asked.

"Let’s just say time is running out for the establishment," Jones said, concluding the deposition, back in his comfort zone. "Epstein didn’t kill himself."