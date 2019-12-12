In the season of giving, giving back to the community can also mean joining a city board or commission that governs various areas including planning and zoning and economic development.

In November, the Bee Cave City Council appointed Jack Creveling, a real estate developer with Austin-based real estate and energy company CCNG. Two alternate planning and zoning commission members — Courtney Hohl and Terry Irion — were also appointed by the council in November.

In an effort to get more residents involved, the city will now appoint five board members and two alternate board members to the zoning board of adjustment. The board considers requests for variances from current zoning ordinance requirements.

In November, the council discussed amending the ordinance to change the composition of the board from members of the City Council to appointed members.

“The zoning board of adjustment is one of the more important ones we will have appointed,” said City Manager Clint Garza. “The role it would serve as the board of appeals for zoning ordinances.”

Garza said after the ordinance is amended to adjust the composition of the board — which was expected to happen Tuesday — the city hopes to appoint members pretty quickly after.

The city has received one application for the board thus far but several others are still needed. For those looking for stocking stuffer ideas, an application to join the board could be an option.

No experience is needed, and it is a great way to get involved in the city whether to gain experience and move on to something else or just to be involved, Garza said.

“This is something you should do to give back,” he said. “We can fill the board with people interested but to get the right people we want qualified folks looking for them. If you know of any citizens and neighbors that are qualified tell them to get involved.”

Interested residents can apply online. Any questions can be directed to Garza.