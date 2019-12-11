Several Ellis County student-athletes have been named to the Texas High School Coaches Association’s 2019 Academic All-State football team.

The THSCA Academic All-State Teams recognize high school athletes who excel in the following categories: GPA, class rank and ACT/SAT score. These students are being recognized as a team member based on their scores in these categories.

Midlothian — Alec Duncan, Honorable Mention; Blake Cellars, 2nd Team; Corey Martinez, 2nd Team; Dylan Seago, Honorable Mention; JT Cavender, 1st Team; Peter Brown, ELITE; Trevor Blankenship, Honorable Mention.

Midlothian Heritage — Hayden Riggins, Honorable Mention; Tiatan Clark, Honorable Mention; Zachary Brus, 1st Team.

Ennis — Dane Vernor, 1st Team; Isaiah Nies, 1st Team; Jarius Jones, Honorable Mention; Logan Payne, Honorable Mention.

Life Waxahachie — Alfred Lintz, Honorable Mention; Bryan Harwell, Honorable Mention; Coby Oder, 2nd Team; David Hipshire, 2nd Team; Gage Mayfield, Honorable Mention; Jonah Lacross, Honorable Mention; Trevor Sherman, 2nd Team.

Ferris — Ahmad Alzghoul, 2nd Team; Cody Duran, Honorable Mention; Israel Morales, Honorable Mention; Samuel Lopez, Honorable Mention.

Maypearl — Clayton Spradling, Honorable Mention; Dakota Dodson, Honorable Mention; Payton McMullin, Honorable Mention; Tyler Stroud, Honorable Mention.

Palmer — Aaron Corbett, 2nd Team.