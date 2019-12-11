ENNIS — The rivals to the east may hold the Battle of 287 trophy in football, but that didn’t matter much to the Waxahachie Lady Indians on Tuesday night.

The Lady Indians jumped out to a big early lead and never looked back as they rolled past U.S. Highway 287 rival Ennis, 63-35, in non-district action.

Halle Becerra scored a season-high 17 points and Mya Williams also scored 17 for the Lady Indians. Rayna Ross finished with nine points, and Taz Valencia and Chacarian Miles each scored eight.

WHS jumped out to a 21-5 first quarter lead and continued to pull away, leading 33-15 at the half and 46-26 at the end of the third quarter.

Quianna Robinson led Ennis with 11 points, followed by Ashanti Grimes with 10.

The Lady Indians were slated to return to Mike Turner Gymnasium for a Friday night game against another Ellis County rival, state-ranked Red Oak, in their final tune-up for the District 7-6A schedule. Their district opener will be on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Mansfield Summit.