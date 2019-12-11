There will be no shortage of holiday cheer in downtown Waxahachie this weekend.

The Waxahachie Family YMCA anticipates over 700 Santa Clauses will take to the course during the 7th Annual Family Santa Run/Walk.

“This 5K and a 1-Mile Fun Run is a tradition the whole family can enjoy,” the YMCA said in a statement. “In the spirit of the season, every runner will receive a 5-piece Santa suit to wear during either of the two runs.”

Over 16 categories of prizes will be awarded, including Best Dressed Santa, Best Dressed Dog, Best Decorated Baby Stroller and Best Mascot. A Grinch category is being added to the event this year, allowing runners to run backward in Grinch masks.

“Grinches are also welcome to ‘Grinch-up’ their Santa suits,” the YMCA encouraged. “There is limited availability to run as a Grinch so be sure to sign up quickly as Grinch slots will fill up quickly.”

Also new this year is a pancake breakfast for all participants, hosted by the Waxahachie Boy Scouts. Milk and cookies will also be on hand at the finish line.

Bring the children out to enjoy bounce houses and arts and crafts.

“All the proceeds go to benefit the YMCA and all the marvelous things that we do for our community and programming…,” Branch Executive Director John McLaughlin said. “This is a way to benefit those who can’t afford.”

The festivities kick off on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8:30 am. Race time is at 9 a.m. Both races begin and end at the Waxahachie Downtown Square on Franklin and Rogers streets.

To register, log onto http://raceentry.com/ymca-santa-run/race-information. You can also register on-site before the race begins.

Check out the Waxahachie Family YMCA on Facebook to learn more.

"The weather is supposed to be perfect," the executive director chuckled. "Ideal weather for the run."

The Y raised over $8,000 after last year’s Santa Run.

“Last year for every dollar that we got..., whether than be through an annual campaign donation, we gave out $1.43 back into the community for financial assistance to offset the cost of programs in some way or another,” McLaughlin explained. “So, you don’t give to the Y, you give through the Y.”

The not-for-profit organization, established in 1985, focuses on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility through the various programs it offers.