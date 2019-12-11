A North Texas police research program hopes to increase its reach statewide by partnering with police departments across the state. The Caruth Police Institute announced a partnership Tuesday with the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute to revitalize and expand its services and research.

As a part of these efforts, the institute will be forming an advisory board that will include input from a dozen police chiefs across the state including Sherman Police Chief Zachary Flores. Through this effort, officials with the institute said they would like to include a voice and input from departments of all sizes in its research and policy work.

“The Caruth Police Institute represents a unique, academic-practitioner model in police science, and serves as a resource for law enforcement officers all across Texas,” CPI Interim Executive Director B.J.Wagner said in a press release. “The new collaboration with the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute enhances CPI’s existing expertise in police policy and adds to its ability to conduct research, evaluate programs and improve police operations, which will allow CPI to grow into one of the finest law enforcement policy institutes in Texas and the country.”

By adding the additional input from other agencies Wagner said she hoped to expand the research that the institute engages in and get more results and answers that apply to agencies of all sizes. Among the topics that the organization has researched is implicit bias, officer wellness and effective crime-fighting techniques based on criminological theory.

“That is why I wanted chiefs from cities the size of Sherman and others to be on the board, so they can help guide us in the best way possible to make these resources available for departments that do not have larger budgets,” Wagner said.

The Caruth Police Institute, which is located at the University of North Texas at Dallas, was formed in 2008 through a partnership between the Dallas Department and the university using a $9.5 million grant from the Communities Foundation of Texas. While the organization has always has a close relationship with DPD, the institute is reaching out to other departments with this latest initiative.

“DPD has a special relationship with CPI,” Wagner said in an interview Tuesday. ” … But the Caruth Police Institute offers services … to any police agency across that state that would like it.”

“The Caruth institute services and resources have never really been reserved just for larger departments and policing agencies,” Wagner continued. “We are open to have those conversations on what services can be provided.”