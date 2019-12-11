Waxahachie is known for its unique structures, preserved over many centuries. In fact, the West End Historic District is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

A new attraction in town – 1st Annual Christmas Tour of Homes – allows architecture and history enthusiasts to tour seven of the city’s historic buildings, including five homes.

“See the charm of bygone eras, from Craftsman and Victorian architecture to Mid- Century Modern, along with beautiful Christmas decor that will be sure to get you in the holiday spirit,” Historic Waxahachie, Inc. said in a statement. "Also included on the tour will be the iconic Ellis County Courthouse, called a 'Fairy Tale Palace' by author James Michener, and the historic Chautauqua Auditorium."

Featured Homes and Buildings:

• The Bonnell House (1001 W. Main St.)

• The Dickerson-Munchrath House (1109 W. Main St.)

• The Hawkins House (210 S. Hawkins St.)

• The Whitfield-De Leon House (329 Virginia Ave.)

• The Fenton House (615 W. Marvin Ave.)

• The iconic Ellis County Courthouse

• The historic Chautauqua Auditorium in Getzendaner Park

The tours take place this weekend, Dec. 14 and 15 from 2 – 8 p.m.

Advance tickets cost $20 each and are available at the Ellis County Museum at 201 S. College St., Farmhouse Antiques at 308 S. College St. or online.

Tickets purchased on Dec. 14 and 15 will cost $25 and will only be available at the Ellis County Courthouse at 109 S. Jackson St.

"Trinity Church will also be hosting 'Christmas in the Park' on Saturday from 6-8 p.m. in Getzendaner Park, featuring hayrides, cookies with Mrs. Claus, roast marshmallows with the Waxahachie Fire Department, a Christmas light maze and more," Historic Waxahachie noted.

Formed in 1977, Historic Waxahachie is a non-profit volunteer organization focused on protecting the city’s “heritage for past, present and future generations through preservation, education and advocacy,” according to its mission statement.