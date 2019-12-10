THE COLONY — The Waxahachie High boys and girls swimming team each took third place out of 21 teams entered at Saturday’s Lewisville ISD Invitational swim meet at the Lewisville ISD Eastside Aquatic Center.

The following individuals and relays placed in the top 10 in their events.

Girls 200 Medley Relay — 3rd place — Hope David, Tyeler Hess, Hannah Saenz, Grace Garling

Boys 200 Medley Relay — 3rd place — Jayce Hendricks, Joseph Gilliland, Rafe Butler, Bo McQueen

Girls 200 freestyle — Rachel Hiatt, 5th place; Hope David, 8th place

Boys 200 freestyle — Cade Ferry, 4th place; Dylan Florence, 7th place

Girls 200 Individual Medley — Hayley Pickett, 7th place; Alyssa Bonnette, 8th place

Boys 200 Individual Medley — Jayce Hendricks, 10th place

Girls 50 freestyle — Tyeler Hess, 4th place; Grace Garling, 8th place

Boys 100 butterfly — Rafe Butler, 6th place; Joseph Gilliland, 9th place

Girls 100 freestyle — Grace Garling. 8th place; Hannah Saenz, 10th place

Boys 100 freestyle — Chris Parker, 8th place

Girls 500 freestyle — Rachel Hiatt, 7th place

Boys 500 freestyle — Dylan Florence, 6th place; Thomas Gattin, 9th place

Girls 200 freestyle relay — 2nd place — Hannah Saenze, Grace Garling, Rachel Hiatt, Tyeler Hess

Boys 200 freestyle relay — (A relay) 3rd place — Nathan Parker, Jayce Hendricks, Joseph Gilliland, Chris Parker; (B relay) 9th place — Cade Ferry, Kyle Pickett, Garret Owens, Dylan Florence

Girls 100 backstroke — Hope David, 6th place

Boys 100 backstroke — Cade Ferry, 10th place

Girls 100 breaststroke — Tyeler Hess, 4th place

Boys 100 breaststroke — Joseph Gilliland, 4th place; Garrett Owens, 9th place

Girls 400 freestyle relay — (A relay) 4th place — Hannah Saenz, Rachel Hiatt, Hope David, Trista Mitchell; (B relay) 8th place — Alyssa Bonnette, Makenna VanHuss, Kayla Brown, Keirken Clifton

Boys 400 freestyle relay — (A relay) 5th place — Nathan Parker, Rafe Butler, Dylan Florence, Chris Parker; (B relay) 7th place — Kyle Pickett, Cade Ferry, Bo McQueen, Thomas Gattin

Next up for WHS is the Southwest Winter Invite on Saturday at the Wilkerson-Greines Natatorium in Fort Worth. which will conclude their pre-holiday schedule.