Ballinger Elementary Breakfast
Friday: Homemade ham, egg & cheese big bite, fresh apple, orange juice.
Monday: Whole grain golden pancakes & sausage, fresh apple, orange juice, syrup cup.
Tuesday: Cheesy egg & ham burrito, fresh salsa, fresh sliced oranges, apple juice.
Wednesday: Scrambled egg w/cheese & buttery toast, fresh apple, orange juice, grape jelly.
Thursday: Warm breakfast on a stick, fresh sliced oranges, apple juice, syrup cup.
Daily: Assorted low sugar cereals.
Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.
Ballinger Elementary Lunch
Friday: Homemade cheese pizza, classic pepperoni pizza, turkey sandwich w/crackers, seasoned green peas, fresh sliced oranges, chilled fruit cocktail.
Monday: Green mozzarella chicken enchiladas w/fresh salsa, homemade beef hard shell tacos, chunky chicken salad sandwich, fresh tomato wedges, classic refried beans, homemade salsa, fresh apple, diced pears in light syrup.
Tuesday: Grilled cheese w/tomato soup, chicken nuggets w/roll, grilled tuna salad sub, crunchy cucumber slices, crispy tater tots, fresh sliced oranges, juicy pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday: Spicy baked chicken tenders, juicy hamburger, classic pepperoni pizza, crisp green bell pepper, crisp red bell peppers, peppered corn, fresh apple, chilled fruit cocktail.
Thursday: Creamy macaroni & cheese, sloppy Joe sandwich, crispy chicken ranch wrap, crunchy cucumber slices, steamed fresh broccoli, fresh sliced oranges, sweet sliced peaches.
Salad bar and condiments: Salad mix, romaine leaf, carrots & celery raw, fresh broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, ketchup, mustard & mayonnaise dispensers.
Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.
Ballinger Secondary Breakfast
Friday: Glazed cinnamon rolls, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges.
Monday: Egg & sausage biscuit sandwich, fresh sliced oranges, apple juice, grape jelly.
Tuesday: Sausage breakfast pizza, fresh apple, orange juice.
Wednesday: Warm breakfast on a stick, fresh sliced oranges, apple juice, syrup cup.
Thursday: Egg, ham & cheese breakfast taco, homemade salsa, fresh apple, orange juice.
Daily: Assorted low sugar cereals.
Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.
Ballinger Secondary Lunch
Friday: Golden chicken corn corn dog, classic pepperoni pizza, crisp red bell peppers, crispy sweet potato tater tots, fresh apple, unsweetened applesauce.
Monday: Spicy chicken sandwich, beefy rotini w/breadstick, fresh broccoli, crispy crinkle cut fries, spiced green beans, fresh orange, juicy tropical fruit salad.
Tuesday: Popcorn chicken w/diablo sauce & roll, popcorn chicken potato bowl w/roll, crunchy cucumber slices, cooked crinkle cut carrots, fresh apple, diced peaches.
Wednesday: Chicken fried steak sandwich, chicken fajita burrito, peppered corn, fresh orange, juicy pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Mini chicken corn dog, chili cheese fries w/pretzels, salad bar kidney beans, seasoned green peas, fresh apple, diced pears in light syrup.
Daily lunch offerings: Grilled cheeseburger, breaded chicken sandwich, popcorn chicken w/roll.
Salad bar and condiments: Salad mix, romaine, iceberg & spinach, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh sliced onion, pickle slices, sliced jalapenos, carrot sticks, fresh celery sticks, fresh broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, ketchup, mustard & mayonnaise dispensers.
Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.
Winters ISD Breakfast
Friday: Cinnamon roll or cereal, grapes, fruit juice, choice of milk.
Monday: Biscuit/gravy or cereal, sausage, applesauce cup, fruit juice, choice of milk.
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick or cereal, raisins, fruit juice, choice of milk.
Wednesday: Kolache or cereal, go gurt, apple slices, fruit juice, choice of milk.
Thursday: Waffles or cereal, banana, fruit juice, choice of milk.
Winters ISD Lunch
Friday: Blizzard burger or corndog, crinkle cut fries, baked beans, lettuce/tomato/pickles, coleslaw, apple delight, choice of milk.
Monday: Chicken strip salad or chicken tenders or pizza, Italian green beans, garden salad, fresh carrots, peaches, choice of milk
Tuesday: Chicken fajita salad or crunchy taco or roast beef sandwich, Spanish rice, lettuce/diced tomato, apple crisp, choice of milk.
Wednesday: Italian salad or meatball sub or cheese sticks w/sauce, broccoli w/cheese, salad/carrots, ninja fruit, choice of milk.
Thursday: Chef salad or BBQ sandwich or grilled chicken sandwich, pinto beans, coleslaw/carrots, fresh fruit variety, choice of milk.
Winters Snack
Monday: Rice Crispy, juice.
Tuesday: Cereal bar, juice.
Wednesday: Chex mix, juice,
Thursday: Early release, no snack.
Winters ISD Head Start Breakfast
Friday: Cereal, fruit juice, milk.
Monday: Biscuit/sausage, applesauce cup, milk.
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick, raisins, milk.
Wednesday: Kolache, go gurt, apple slices, milk.
Thursday: Waffles, banana, milk.
Winters ISD Head Start & Pre K Lunch
Friday: Corndog, crinkle cut fries, baked beans, apple delight, milk.
Monday: Pizza, Italian green beans, garden salad, peaches, milk.
Tuesday: Crunchy taco, Spanish rice, lettuce/diced tomato, apple crisp, milk.
Wednesday: Meatball sub, broccoli w/cheese, salad, ninja fruit, milk.
Thursday: Grilled chicken sandwich, pinto beans, coleslaw, fresh fruit variety, milk.
Olfen ISD Breakfast
Friday: Breakfast cookie, yogurt, fruit juice, fruit, milk.
Monday: Christmas Holiday
Tuesday: Christmas Holiday
Wednesday: Christmas Holiday
Thursday: Christmas Holiday
Olfen ISD Lunch
Friday: French bread pizza, garden salad, carrot cup, apple slices.
Monday: Christmas Holiday
Tuesday: Christmas Holiday,
Wednesday: Christmas Holiday
Thursday: Christmas Holiday