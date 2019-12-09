Several Ellis County student-athletes have been named to the Texas High School Coaches Association’s 2019 Academic All-State volleyball and cross country teams.

The THSCA Academic All-State Teams recognize high school athletes who excel in the following categories: GPA, class rank and ACT/SAT score. These students are being recognized as a team member based on their scores in these categories.

Volleyball

Midlothian — Camryn Hill, 2nd Team; Kaylie Vasil, 2nd Team; Madeline Smith, 2nd Team.

Ennis — Jena McMullen, 2nd Team; Kristen Ozymy, Honorable Mention; Lindsay Rankin, 2nd Team.

Life Waxahachie — Lauren Allen, 2nd Team.

Girls Cross Country

Midlothian — Keila Finnestad, Honorable Mention; Lillian Gibson, Honorable Mention; Madison Birdwell, Honorable Mention; Tkai Strickland, Honorable Mention.

Ferris — Brianna Ibarra, 1st Team.

Boys Cross Country

Ennis — Stoney Duke, 2nd Team.

Palmer — Kelton Deloney, 1st Team.