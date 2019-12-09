ROYSE CITY — The Class 5A No. 11-ranked Red Oak girls’ basketball team rolled to the championship of the Craig Bowers Memorial Tournament at Royse City High School, beating Plano Prestonwood Christian, 44-35, in Saturday’s final.

Amyia Bowie and Aniyah Johnson, who was named all-tournament, each netted 10 points to lead the Lady Hawks (12-3), followed by Makaila Brown with nine points and Breanna Davis, the tournament MVP, with seven. Kendall Parker led Prestonwood with 11 points.

Red Oak took care of business against a collection of East Texas opponents en route to the finals, knocking off Hallsville, Paris and Tyler Lee in order.

The Lady Hawks dominated Tyler Lee defensively in the semifinals, slogging to a 35-19 win. The only player unaffected by defense was Red Oak’s Davis, who went off for 20 points, with Johnson adding nine. The Lady Hawks outscored Lee 13-5 in the third to take control of what was a tight 14-9 game at the half.

Red Oak jumped out to an early 13-5 lead and went on to defeat Paris, 48-34, in the Lady Hawks’ second game of the tournament. Three players reached double digits for ROHS, with Davis scoring 17, Brown 14 and Johnson 13. The Lady Hawks led at the half, 29-14.

The Lady Hawks opened the tournament with a 62-27 drubbing of Hallsville on Thursday, outscoring Hallsville in every period. Davis scored 22 points, while Bowie added 17. Red Oak led 23-5 after one and 33-11 at halftime before taking a 53-19 advantage into the final eight minutes.

The Lady Hawks, who were scheduled to host Duncanville on Tuesday, will travel to Waxahachie’s Mike Turner Gymnasium to face the Lady Indians at 6:30 p.m. Friday night. They’ll open district play next Tuesday at Cleburne.

Hawks 3-peat at Cedar Hill

CEDAR HILL — The Red Oak Hawks won the Cedar Hill Lions Club Tournament for the third year in a row on Saturday as they beat El Paso Andress, 50-40.

The Hawks (7-5) advanced to the finals by beating TCAL second-year program Plano Spring Creek Academy, 63-56, on Friday. In the tournament opener on Thursday, ROHS jumped out to a 21-5 first-quarter lead and coasted past Clute Brazoswood, 79-64.

The Hawks were slated to travel to Wilmer-Hutchins on Tuesday night. They’ll host Richardson Berkner on Friday for a 7:45 p.m. tip.