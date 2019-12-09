The 2019 all-District 17-4A volleyball team, as voted upon by district coaches:
MVP — Kelsey Carpenter, Heritage.
Setter of the Year — Treasure Mozon, Hillsboro.
Co-Hitters of the Year — Lauren Allen, Life; Elizabeth Schmidt, Heritage.
Blocker of the Year — Hanna Larson, Heritage.
Newcomer of the Year — Jaiden Wright, Alvarado.
Defensive Specialist of the Year — Toriah Brooks, Hillsboro.
Server of the Year — Erica Benegas, Alvarado.
Coach of the Year — Brandi Cook, Hillsboro.
First team
Kaylee Rutenbar, Heritage; Juliana Pologruto, Heritage; Elizabeth Harralson, Heritage; Callie Raleston, Ferris; Skyla Jones, Life; Sydnie Wooten, Life; Lilia Esquivel, Hillsboro; Skylar Cheek, Hillsboro; Miranda Roberts, Alvarado .
Second team
Amaya Shanks, Life; Destiny Harris, Life; Kloe Jansonius, Heritage; Hayden Brunson, Heritage; Bailey Lane, Ferris; Avery Holmes, Hillsboro; Jordan Forns, Hillsboro; A’Nayja Sanders, Hillsboro; Abby Tatum, Alvarado; Alysia Torres, Alvarado; Val Huerta, Venus.