Daily Light report

Monday

Dec 9, 2019 at 2:57 PM


The 2019 all-District 17-4A volleyball team, as voted upon by district coaches:

MVP — Kelsey Carpenter, Heritage.

Setter of the Year — Treasure Mozon, Hillsboro.

Co-Hitters of the Year — Lauren Allen, Life; Elizabeth Schmidt, Heritage.

Blocker of the Year — Hanna Larson, Heritage.

Newcomer of the Year — Jaiden Wright, Alvarado.

Defensive Specialist of the Year — Toriah Brooks, Hillsboro.

Server of the Year — Erica Benegas, Alvarado.

Coach of the Year — Brandi Cook, Hillsboro.

First team

Kaylee Rutenbar, Heritage; Juliana Pologruto, Heritage; Elizabeth Harralson, Heritage; Callie Raleston, Ferris; Skyla Jones, Life; Sydnie Wooten, Life; Lilia Esquivel, Hillsboro; Skylar Cheek, Hillsboro; Miranda Roberts, Alvarado .

Second team

Amaya Shanks, Life; Destiny Harris, Life; Kloe Jansonius, Heritage; Hayden Brunson, Heritage; Bailey Lane, Ferris; Avery Holmes, Hillsboro; Jordan Forns, Hillsboro; A’Nayja Sanders, Hillsboro; Abby Tatum, Alvarado; Alysia Torres, Alvarado; Val Huerta, Venus.