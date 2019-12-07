Saturday forecast for Austin: Those heading out to the Holiday Sing-Along at the Texas Capitol Saturday evening will be treated to clear skies and cool temperatures while spreading holiday cheer.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a high near 67 degrees with north-northwest winds blowing at around 5 mph before becoming calm.

Nighttime will be mostly clear with a low of around 48 degrees, the forecast says.

Check out the weather service’s extended forecast below:

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 74 degrees. Light south wind becoming south, southwest at 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Partly cloudy at night with overnight lows at around 58 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 80 degrees. South southwest winds around 5 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. There will be a 40% chance of rain after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night with overnight lows around 43 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 48 degrees. A 60% chance of rain after 7 a.m. Evening will be partly cloudy with a 60 % chance of rain and a low around 34 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 58 degrees. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 37 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 59 degrees. Mostly cloud at night with a 20% chance of showers and a low around 41.

Friday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and a high near 61.