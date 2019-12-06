MANSFIELD — The Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians put together a pair of victories — one easy, the other hard-fought — to reach the quarterfinals of the Mansfield ISD Spring Creek Barbecue Classic Tournament on Thursday at Mansfield High School.

The Class 6A No. 12-ranked Indians blasted Celina. 95-37, in the first round early on Thursday, then held on for a 59-55 win against Longview in the second round later in the evening.

In the opening game, WHS opened up an 18-10 lead at the end of one, then stepped on the gas and pulled away from Celina, outscoring the Bobcats 29-10 in the second period and 27-6 in the third.

Jalen Lake finished with 26 points, including four 3-pointers, and BJ Francis chipped in with 16 points and CJ Noland with 15 for the Runnin’ Indians. Sammy Kaoud added 10 points off the bench.

Against Longview, it was a tight battle from the start. The Indians led 17-15 after one quarter, trailed 27-26 at halftime and led 37-33 entering the final eight minutes before pulling out the win.

Noland led the way with 22 points and Francis with 20, while AJ Russ finished with nine.

The Indians (8-2) were scheduled to play Sulphur Springs at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the tournament quarterfinals, with the semifinals set for Friday evening and the championship game scheduled for Saturday evening. Those games are all at Legacy High School.

The next action for the Runnin’ Indians will be in the Cypress Fairbanks tournament that begins next Thursday. Their next home game will be on Friday, Dec. 20 against Lewisville.

Girls: Horn 60, WHS 53, (OT)

MESQUITE — The Lady Indians stormed out to a big early lead, fell behind and fought back to force overtime, but Mesquite Horn handed WHS a non-district loss on Tuesday night.

The Lady Jaguars outscored WHS 11-4 in the extra period after the Lady Indians went on a 17-11 run in the fourth quarter to knot the ledger after 32 minutes.

Only four players reached the scoring column for the Lady Indians. Mya Williams led the way with 25 points, followed by Rayna Ross with 14, Halle Becerra with eight and Brionna Parker with six.

Junior Jasmine Shavers poured in 26 points to lead Horn.

The Lady Indians surged to a 15-4 early lead before Horn doubled WHS’ scoring over the next two periods combined to take a 6-point lead going into the final eight minutes of regulation.

After Friday night’s game against the Aussie Basketball Travellers, the Lady Indians will visit Ennis on Tuesday night and will host Red Oak next Friday.