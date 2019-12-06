A student at Smylie Wilson Middle School was arrested and faces severe disciplinary action after administrators say he brought a firearm to campus on Thursday.

The weapon was found in the morning, and at no time was there an active threat made to students and staff, according to Lubbock Independent School District officials.

Erin Gregg, assistant director of communications and community relations, said the incident was handled quickly.

The campus never went into a lock-down status and standard protocol was followed, Gregg said. A notification about the incident was sent to parents later in the day.

"Families are encouraged to discuss with their students the importance of telling an adult if they see something out of the ordinary, and also the severity of consequences for anyone who brings any type of weapon to a campus," reads a statement from Gregg.

No further information about the student or weapon were immediately available.