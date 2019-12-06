25 years ago:

BUDAPEST, Hungary - With the bloodiest European war in almost half a century raging nearby and U.S. post-Cold War relations with Russia turning a bit chilly, President Clinton swoops in today to reassert a U.S. role in Europe’s future.

50 years ago:

HOUSTON - A Greek sailor continued to sit on a platform about 40 feet above his ship’s deck Thursday following a dispute with his captain.

75 years ago:

WASHINGTON - President Roosevelt has directed that members of the One Thousand club of Democratic campaign contributors be invited to the fourth term inaugural at the White House.

100 years ago:

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Federal quarantine against the cattle fever tick will be removed on December 1 from a number of counties in east and central Texas.