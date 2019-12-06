Amarillo College named Joe Bill Sherrod its vice president for institutional advancement Thursday afternoon. According to a news release from the college, Sherrod will also serve as the executive director of the Amarillo College Foundation.

Sherrod has previously served as the assistant vice president for leadership gifts and development at West Texas A&M University.

“The opportunities which exist for the Texas Panhandle will only grow brighter as the educational institutions in the region become more and more intentional about attracting and graduating students,” Sherrod said in the release. “Amarillo College plays an extremely critical role in this process.”

According to a news release, Sherrod has also served as chairman of boards for the Harrington Cancer Center, the Amarillo Museum of Art and the Amarillo Little Theatre.

“Joe Bill Sherrod has an exemplary track record of fundraising success that in and of itself makes him a highly attractive addition to our leadership team,” Amarillo College President Russell Lowery-Hart said in the news release.

Sherrod will begin his positions on Jan. 6.