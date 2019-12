The 67th Masonic District/Melvin Kinsey Memorial Blood Drive will be held from 1:30-5:50 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Walmart.

According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood, but less than 38 percent of the population is eligible to give blood or platelets.

Sunday’s blood drive will benefit the Texas Scottish Rite hospital for children.