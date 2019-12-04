The Waxahachie Police Department is encouraging residents to adopt little “angels” in need this holiday season.

The department has teamed up with the Salvation Army to bring the nonprofit’s Angel Tree program to the community.

The process is simple. Visit the department at 630 Farley St. in Waxahachie and choose one or more angel tags from the Angel Christmas Tree in the lobby. Each tag has the first name, age and gender of a local child in need of a Christmas gift.

“Through Angel Tree, thousands of local children will find gifts waiting under their Christmas trees,” the department explained on Facebook. “The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program provides new clothing and toys for children of families in need through the support of donors like you.”

Instructions are also available when you pick your angel tags. Purchase the appropriate gifts for the child described on the tags and return them to the department no later than Dec. 14.

The Waxahachie Fire-Rescue Department is also asking for new and unwrapped toys until Christmas for its toy collection drive.

“Each year, with the help of our community, we are able to provide for those less fortunate,” the department noted. “We collect new, unwrapped toys for boys and girls. This has been a longstanding tradition, and with your help, it will continue on for many years to come.”

The fire department’s drop-off/collection sites:

Station 1: 408 W. Main St.

Station 2: 1601 Cleaver St.

Station 3: 200 YMCA Dr. Admin: 407 Water St.