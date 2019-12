Turner Prekindergarten Academy was placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday afternoon “out of an abundance of caution” after reports of shots fired in the area, the Waxahachie ISD confirmed.

Local police canvassed the area and gave the all-clear before the lockdown was lifted at 1 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries or fatalities.

The school is located at 614 N Getzendaner St.