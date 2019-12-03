The voters have spoken, and the Waxahachie City Council on Monday night moved forward in implementing the new municipal election method that was passed at the ballot box a month ago.

At a very quick semi-monthly regular meeting at City Hall, the council approved a resolution adopting a revised charter through the passage of a home-rule charter amendment, as approved and amended by voters in the Nov. 5 election.

“This particular resolution puts in place language that will be codified in the ordinance and in our charter,” Waxahachie city manager Michael Scott said.

The approved proposition amended Section 2.01(c) of the city charter, regarding City Council elections and terms, to change the election of council members from at-large seats to specific places. Starting with the next municipal election in May 2020, members will be elected to specific places on the council, instead of at-large.

Up until now, the city’s five council members had been elected at-large in staggered two-year terms. Depending on whose terms are up, either the top two or top three vote-getters on the ballot had been elected to the council under the old method. Each May, following that month’s elections, the council appoints the mayor and mayor pro tem from among the five members.

In a meeting that lasted in total about 12 minutes, the council plowed through a light agenda. Among the consent items passed were proposals for playground installation at Boat Dock Park; landscaping and irrigation at Spring Park; and Lions Park Field irrigation, as well as a street closure for the Santa Run on Dec. 14 and an interlocal agreement with the University of Texas at Arlington for inspection and data analysis services associated with sanitary sewer system pipelines.

Other items

• The council continued until the next meeting on Dec. 16 a request to rezone a tract at the southwest corner of Northgate Drive and Stadium Drive.

• Two specific use permits to install rooftop solar panels were approved, one in the 200 block of Equestrian Drive and another in the 200 block of Frierson Street.

• Council members agreed to cast all 320 of the city’s allotted votes for the Ellis Appraisal District board of directors to Joe Pitts.

• Fire chief Ricky Boyd requested a change in how positions are classified, asking that two positions be eliminated and three new firefighter positions be added. The council agreed unanimously.

• A land exchange with Loren Gray Investments was OK’d. The property at 217 East Main owned by the company was swapped for the city-owned former right-of-way on a closed section of Flat Street.