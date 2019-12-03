Dublin is gearing up for the holidays with three festive events: Dublin Christmas Under the Stars, the Dublin ISD Christmas concert and Holiday Sip & Shop.

The Dublin Christmas Under the Stars event will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, with the annual lighted parade.

There will also be a Santa meet and greet for children at the corner lot gazebo. Kids can enjoy the hot chocolate bar and write letters to Santa that can be dropped off in the North Pole mailbox at the corner lot.

This fun event will feature post-parade entertainment and tours of the Grist Mill at Wright Historic Park. Shops will be open late and the local shopping raffle will start with participants receiving a raffle entry for every $20 spent. The drawing will be held on Dec. 21 and the winner must be present to win.

Dublin ISD is hosting its annual Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, in the high school main gym.

The Holiday Sip & Shop in downtown Dublin will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, featuring sodas with Santa at Dublin Bottling Works, wagon rides with Santa beside the corner lot, photos with Santa at the corner lot gazebo and a gingerbread kids corral at the Dublin Rotary Building.