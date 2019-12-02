DALLAS — Southwestern Assemblies of God University's men's basketball team wrapped up its three-game road trip last Tuesday as they traveled to Dallas to take on Paul Quinn College. SAGU (6-1, 0-1) was able to defeat PQC (1-6, 0-0) by the score of 82-71.

Sophomore Nyk Mason led the Lions in scoring with 21 points while junior teammate Josh Kashila registered a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Senior Kentton Williams missed out on a double-double of his own with 11 points and 9 rebounds.

SAGU shot 45% from the field, 25% from the 3-point line and 73% from the foul line.

Mason, Williams and Kashila combined for 63% of the SAGU scoring.

SAGU was able to add extra possessions by stacking up 10 steals.

SAGU ran out to a 7-2 start thanks to 5 points by Mason and a rebound and stickback by Kashila.

The margin was steady at 5 points until freshman Noah Bowling knocked down a 3-pointer and Kashila followed up with a fastbreak bucket to push the margin to double-digits at 26-16 with 6:39 remaining in the first half.

The two teams traded baskets as the majority of the first half was played within a couple of possessions of each other.

PQC cut the margin to 5 (36-31) but Coach Delton Deal took a timeout with :07 left which allowed him to set up a play freeing senior Mitchell McMullen to knock down a long-range shot with :01 left to give the Lions momentum going into halftime.

SAGU opened the second half with a 10-4 run building their lead to 14 points (49-35).

PQU didn’t go away easily. They were able to hang around, but never cut the deficit below 7 points.

If there is one area SAGU can clean up it has to be free throw shooting. Over the last three games, the Lions have shot just 52% from the stripe. Tonight was a little different as SAGU converted on 14-19 (73%) including 6-8 during the last five minutes to help salt the victory away.