Life Waxahachie will be looking for a new head football coach following the recent resignation of Heath Blalock after six seasons at the Mustangs’ helm.

According to a statement issued by Life School on Monday, Blalock will step down to pursue new opportunities.

"We are grateful for his many years of service not only to our students and district, but also to his country,” Life School athletic director Scott Thrush said in the statement. “As a member of the Military Armed Forces, Coach Blalock has been a leading example of citizenship to our students, staff and families. We want to thank Coach Blalock for a successful football season and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Blalock missed almost all of last offseason while serving overseas with the U.S. Army Reserve.

Blalock was 34-30 at Life and made the playoffs in five of his six seasons, although the Mustangs were never able to advance past the bi-district round. A few weeks ago, the Mustangs finished 7-4 and third in the District 9-4A (I) standings, with a 50-20 loss to Palestine in the playoffs.

Formerly defensive coordinator and head baseball coach at Frost High School, Blalock joined the Life School system during the 2013-2014 offseason as head coach of the Mustangs while the school was still located a few miles north in Red Oak.

Before his arrival, the team struggled on the gridiron, netting just three wins since its founding in 2010. But in Blalock’s first year, Life had a 9-1 regular season and finished as District 6-3A (I) runner-up, losing only to district champion Sunnyvale by a touchdown.

The school relocated to its present Waxahachie campus along U.S. 77 North in 2015 and with the new digs came more postseason appearances, even as enrollment growth pushed them into the top division in Class 4A and the competition grew tougher.

The Mustangs were 2-8 in the 2016 regular season but still made the playoffs that year by beating district foes Venus and Benbrook. Life finished the regular season 5-5 in 2017 and 5-4 in 2018, each time qualifying for postseason play.

Blalock received his master of education degree from the Southwestern Assemblies of God University Harrison School of Graduate Studies in 2013.

Blalock is the first head football coach in Ellis County to announce he is stepping down this offseason.