The Texas Department of Transportation has announced it will be closing the northbound mainlanes of Interstate 35E in Waxahachie this Thursday night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to perform a traffic switch.

Motorists will take exit 401B for U.S. 287 Business (BUS 287) and continue down the frontage road to get back onto the mainlanes at the entrance ramp north of U.S. 287.

Upon this closure being completed, traffic will be in a new configuration in the northbound direction on newly constructed pavement.

In order to safely construct the other section of I-35E, exit 401B for BUS 287 will remain closed during this phase. Traffic wishing to exit BUS 287 will need to take exit 403 for U.S. 287 and use loop ramps to head back south on the I-35E service road. There will be orange guide signage and detour signage in place to direct traffic.

The Brookside Road entrance ramp from the northbound frontage road will also remain closed during the phased construction. Traffic will wrap around the turnaround at Waxahachie Creek and head south to FM 1446 and turn around there in order to enter the northbound mainlane. Detour signage will be installed.

Furthermore, the BUS 287 entrance ramp from the northbound frontage road will also remain closed during the phased construction and will need to continue down the northbound frontage road and enter I-35E north of U.S. 287. Detour signage will be installed.

Please pay attention to the new signs and maintain caution through the construction zone. There will changeable message boards deployed that will also remind the traveling public of the changes in traffic configuration and when to exit.