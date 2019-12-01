The Ellis County Marine Corps League Detachment 1452 is set to host its first annual drive-thru and drop-off Toys for Tots drive.

New and unwrapped toys are welcome.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we need your help to make sure our Toys For Tots event is a success…," the nonprofit noted on Facebook. “Come on out and support our detachment in making a child’s Christmas truly magical and meaningful.”

Parents are encouraged to bring their children and cameras for a photo opportunity with Santa Claus and his elves.

The event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Ennis Veterans Memorial Park at 2301 Ennis Parkway in Ennis from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Marine Toys for Tots is a national program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve to distribute toys to children whose parents or guardians may not be able to afford to buy them Christmas gifts. The program was founded in 1947 by reservist Major Bill Hendricks.

To learn more, visit http://toysfortots.org.