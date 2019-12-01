Ennis vs. Aledo

What: Class 5A Division II

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Frisco (Ford Center at The Star)

Records: Ennis 12-1; Aledo 12-1

Broadcast: KRVF 106.9 FM

Series: Ennis leads 2-1

Last meeting: 2013 (Aledo won 29-6, 5A Division II state semifinals)

Last week: Ennis beat Frisco 17-0; Aledo beat Red Oak 34-14

Players to watch: Ennis: QB Collin Drake, RB Dyllan Santos; Aledo: QB Jake Bishop, RB Jase McClellan

Update: The Lions, who played their first 2 playoff games at home, will play at The Star for the second week in a row … The Ennis defense has now posted 4 shutouts this season, including 2 in the playoffs … Besides the 2013 game which was played at Midlothian, the other 2 meetings were Ennis non-district Week 4 victories in 2004 and 2005 … While the Lions are going after state title No. 6, Aledo is going for their ninth, breaking a tie between themselves, Celina, Katy and Southlake Carroll for the most in 11-man ball.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will play the Wichita Falls Rider-Lubbock Cooper winner in the 5A Division II state semifinals.

Mid. Heritage vs. Carthage

What: Class 4A Division I

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Jacksonville (Tomato Bowl Stadium)

Records: Heritage 9-4; Carthage 13-0

Broadcast: misd,gs/domain/524

Series: Carthage leads 1-0

Last meeting: 2018 (Carthage won 50-49, OT, 4A Division I region semifinals)

Last week: Heritage beat Palestine 28-0; Carthage beat Crandall 52-21

Players to watch: Heritage: QB Cade Sumbler, WR Jay Wilkerson; Carthage: RB Mason Courtney, QB Kai Horton

Update: The game is a rematch of last year’s third-round contest in which Carthage gambled and won by going for 2 and the win, the only time the Bulldogs led all night … The Jags are four rounds deep for the first time in school history after going 0-for-3 in the region semifinals … Last Friday’s shutout win was Heritage’s first since its very first playoff game against Lake Worth in 2016 … Six-time state champion Carthage fell just short of No. 7 a year ago, losing to Liberty Hill at AT&T Stadium in the 4A Division I final.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will play the Lampasas-Liberty Hill winner in the 4A Division I state semifinals.