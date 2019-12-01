RED OAK — The 2019 all-District 14-5A volleyball team, as voted upon by district coaches:
MVP — Hailey Hunt, Red Oak.
Hitter of the Year — Kenna Buchanan, Midlothian.
Blocker of the Year — Zoe Willis, Red Oak.
Setter of the Year — Grace Wood, Joshua.
Defensive Player of the Year — Ellie Davis, Red Oak.
Utility Player of the Year — Lindsay Rankin, Ennis.
Newcomer of the Year — Jenna McMichael, Midlothian.
Coaching Staff of the Year — Red Oak.
First team
Katelyn Malone, Red Oak; Abbie Pevehouse, Red Oak; Carley Rushing, Red Oak; Aryn Walton, Midlothian; Karsyn Curry, Midlothian; Marlee Hopkins, Ennis; Danielle Schmidt, Ennis; Paige Franks, Corsicana; Reese Rumfield, Joshua; Rylie Rumfield, Joshua; Addison Moore, Cleburne.
Second team
Keniah McRuffin, Red Oak; Megan O’Neal, Red Oak; Madeline Smith, Midlothian; Madison Hall, Midlothian; LaDerria Myers, Ennis; Jena McMullen, Ennis; Lara Bwcheilug, Corsicana; Nayeli Lara, Corsicana; Kailey Sasser, Joshua; Carissa Stowe, Joshua; Lexie Key, Cleburne; Joy Smith, Cleburne.
Honorable mention
Jayli Feeley, Red Oak; Makinzie Taplin, Red Oak; Kennedy King, Midlothian; Killin Armstrong, Midlothian; Jenna Prachyl, Ennis; Emily Gilstrap, Ennis; Peyton Abbott, Joshua; Kassidy Wooten, Joshua; Maddi Sepulveda, Cleburne; Malea Whiteside, Cleburne.
Academic all-district
Red Oak — Ellie Davis, Jayli Feeley, Hailey Hunt, Katelyn Malone, Cameran Oliphant, Abbie Pevehouse, Carley Rushing, Alyssa Saddler, Makinzie Taplin.
Midlothian — Kaylie Vasil, Skylor Lewis, Halle Ghazel, Killian Armstrong, Kennedy King, Jenna McMichael, Aryn Walton, Madeline Smith, Madison Hall, Kenna Buchanan, Peyton Rigsby, Karsyn Curry, Uryah Guevara, Camryn Hill.
Ennis — Brooke Robinson, Marlee Hopkins, Jena McMullen, Kristen Ozymy, Lindsay Rankin, Emily Gilstrap.
Corsicana — Brinly Burke, Blair Dunn, Kayla Esa, Gabriella James, Claire Johnson, Nayeli Lara.