The Texas Democratic Women of Ellis County are spreading cheer this holiday season. Members are donating complete, uncooked turkey dinners to needy families throughout Ellis County.

TDW members located families in need of help through local churches and word of mouth. A member suggested the idea to the Texas Democratic Women of Ellis County members, and everyone readily agreed that it was a good idea.

"We all felt like we needed to reach out to some of these families in our area," a representative said.

On Monday, Nov. 25, ingredients for a complete Thanksgiving dinner were distributed to twenty families.

In addition, the group will be collecting toys at their annual Chrismas party. The toys will be given to families served by Hope Clinic, a provider of comprehensive health care services for the underserved in the area.

There is a strong desire among TDW members to help the less fortunate in Ellis County. The group regularly gives to North Ellis County Outreach, but during the holiday season, they try to provide assistance to as many families as they can.

For more information, please email the Texas Democratic Women of Ellis County at tow_elliscounty@yahoo.com, follow them on Facebook at Texas Democratic Women of Ellis County or Instagram @txdemocraticwomenelliscounty.