Boasting steady construction progress, the top-most beam was raised above the Max H. Simpson Elementary School entrance, Friday.

The school’s namesake, retired Waxahachie ISD administrator Max Simpson, district officials and community members gathered at the construction site at 460 Washington Ave to sign the main framework before it was lifted.

“Amazing and honoring event! Very blessed to be a part of this outstanding school!” Waxahachie ISD Fine Arts Director Phillip Morgan posted on Facebook.

The School Board recently discussed implementing a fine arts theme into the institution’s curriculum.

“Arts integration is a teaching approach of learning through which the content and standards in normal STEM courses are assessed equitably in and through the arts,” explained Morgan at the meeting on Nov. 11. “In other words, I’m teaching math in my classroom, but I’m utilizing the arts and professional communication to help students get excited and motivated, and tying that back into their STEM curriculum.”

Simpson Elementary is expected to open next spring.