The Red Oak Police Department is set to host its monthly “Coffee with Command Staff” event as it continues its community relations efforts.

“It is simply an opportunity to ask questions about crime or department operations and pick our minds in community-related crime issues or concerns,” Chief Garland Wolf said. “…It is simply a community opportunity to get to know police department leadership and ask questions or voice concerns.”

Those in attendance will also be able to see how the department is performing.

“I bring our monthly report for the preceding month with relevant information and stats for those that are interested,” the chief explained.

Garland said attendance has been sporadic at times so the department has played with different days and times to accommodate requests.

“It was more attended early on and had remained steady for the past six years,” he said.

A different business is usually chosen each month to host the series.

The next meeting takes place on Friday, Nov. 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the Chick-fil-A restaurant at 200 Sharaf Ave in Red Oak.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 26, four people have indicated on the department’s Facebook page that they plan on attending.