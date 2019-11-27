Glen Rose High School’s Robotics Team will be competing in the BEST (Best Engineering, Science and Technology) UIL state championships Dec. 5-7 at Comerica Center in Frisco.

The GRHS unit includes 15 members, who qualified as a team to advance to the state championships based on their results in the BEST Award competition held Oct. 19 in Arlington, according to the team’s mentor and GRHS teacher Rick Stover.

Entries were judged on presentation and marketing, as well as for their engineering notebooks to document their design process.

This year’s BEST theme revolves around repairing power lines after a storm. The GRHS robotic entry not only picks up fallen power lines, but also can collect debris left behind by a storm, Stover said.

Last year’s theme for the competition was a current events topic on cleaning up trash from the ocean.

The GRHS team will also compete this spring, in FIRST — which stands for For Inspiration, Recognition of Science and Technology.

Stover is in his fourth year as a teacher at GRHS.