On Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., The Dove’s Nest in downtown Waxahachie, at 105 W. Jefferson, will host a book signing for R. G. Huff’s new book "Hymn Lines."

Recently published on Amazon, "Hymn Lines" is a compilation of “75 devotional thoughts based on lines and phrases from great hymns and songs of the Christian faith,” according to the book’s cover.

These 75 musings are taken from over 500 similar essays that Huff has shared on his Hymn Lines blog over the past eight years. Each entry is one-page to a-page-and-a-half long and are designed for personal devotional times, especially geared toward those who love the great hymns of the Protestant church.

R. G. Huff now lives in Waxahachie and served as Minister of Music at First Baptist Church downtown from 1978 until 1986. He and his wife Carlita moved back to her hometown following his retirement from the full-time local church ministry.

He is a published hymn writer and anthem-text writer, teaches in the School of Fine Arts at Dallas Baptist University and is the artistic director for Waxahachie’s Old Fashioned Singing Project.

Copies of "Hymn Lines" may be purchased now at The Dove’s Nest and will be available on Dec. 7, the day of the book signing.

“It seems like The Dove’s Nest is the perfect place to sell my books because it is very much in keeping with their product line," Huff said, "And it has two birds on the front cover! They’re sparrows, but there’s a connection! I’m delighted that Cindy Burch has agreed to make them available there.”

For more information, visit The Dove’s Nest website or Facebook page.