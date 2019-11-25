THE WOODLANDS — Waxahachie High School junior cross country runner Emma Curry finished 20th out of 191 runners in the Championship Division of the Nike Cross Nationals South Regional on Saturday at The Woodlands’ Bear Branch Park.

Curry, who recently ran in the Class 6A state cross country meet in Round Rock for the second time in her career, finished Saturday's race in 18 minutes, 54.55 seconds. The winning pace of 17:46.74 was set by Brynn Brown, a junior at Denton Guyer who missed qualifying for the state meet because of a foot injury.

Curry this week was named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state cross country team, and was also named to the All-Star team.

In the Open Division, WHS runner Alyson Moore also placed 20th out of 499 runners, in a time of 19:53.01.

In the boys’ race, the Indians sent four runners. Julius Luna placed 166th out of 833 runners, while Sam Molina placed 241st and Joseph Quilibo and Lucas Molina also ran.