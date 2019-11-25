A bridge spanning Gazley Creek in Smithville was permanently closed to traffic Nov. 20 due to safety concerns, the Texas Department of Transportation announced last week.

Traffic traveling along Fourth Avenue near the Gazley Street intersection will be detoured via Live Oak Street to FM 2571. The city of Smithville has requested Union Pacific Railroad to keep the railroad crossing along Live Oak Street clear from train traffic, TxDOT said.

The bridge’s closure will also force the closure of Fourth Avenue for a quarter mile stretch between Gazley Street and Second Avenue.

The state transportation department determined the single-lane bridge had become deficient after withstanding several flooding events, which had settled the bridge’s support columns and damaged lateral support beams.

“After Hurricane Harvey, TxDOT and the city began to monitor the structure for any movement or deterioration,” TxDOT spokesperson Alex Navarro said. “One of the flooding events in the past two years damaged the substructure of the bridge, which we have been monitoring for the last six months.”

The transportation department says it plans to completely replace the bridge, though it does not yet have a cost estimate for the project. Federal funding managed by TxDOT’s bridge division will be used to fund the bridge’s replacement, TxDOT said.