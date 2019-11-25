Silver Star Food Stores has been a part of the community since 1998. Over the years the local business has always given back to the community one project at a time. This year Silver Star Food Stores developed their first Holiday toy and food drive to help not only one nonprofit, but five.

Non-profits benefitting from the event are A World For Children, Brush Country CASA, Community Coalition for Children and Families Alice Rainbow Room, Alice Volunteer Services: Food Pantry, and Coastal Bend Food Bank.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20 the Holiday toy and food drive started at 10 a.m. The mission was to fill up the U-Haul truck with as many toys and food items to help those in need during the Holiday. Owners, Silvestre and Melinda Rodriguez with the help of their daughter, Amanda Sue Friedeck took the past projects and created a day of service to help children within CPS, foster and adoption care with the toy drive. Plus, individuals and families in need with the food drive.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center was also participating during the event as a partner to promote community. As Holiday season is upon us please know that this is the time where blood donations are needed. The CBBC will be at Silver Star Food Stores each quarter in hopes to achieve their donation goals with saving others in emergency situations.

The Holiday toy and food drive community projects was a big success, because of all the community supporters that came out.

Not only did each nonprofit receive items, but also a $100 donation in addition from the community monetary donations. Sharing together in the spirit of the Holidays is truly what it is all about.

If any business and or organization would like to join for next year’s event, please contact Silver Star Food Stores on their Facebook page for more information.