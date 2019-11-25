MIDLOTHIAN — When Waxahachie’s two leading scorers are both on top of their game, the Lady Indians are hard to beat.

Such was the case on Monday afternoon as the Lady Indians got off to a 16-3 start and went on to a 56-47 non-district road win against Highway 287 rival Midlothian High.

Rayna Ross and Mya Williams each netted 20 points for WHS, which cooled somewhat in the remaining three periods but maintained a comfortable cushion the rest of the way. Halle Becerra chipped in with nine tallies.

Leading 30-19 at the half, the Lady Indians widened the gap in the third, going up 46-31 to end the quarter.

Landri Schreier was the leading scorer for Midlothian with 12 points, followed by Maykayla Jackson with 10, Jerica Henderson with nine, Kadia Ward with eight and Elise Jones with seven.

After breaking for Thanksgiving, the Lady Indians will return to action next Tuesday at Mesquite Horn.

Coppell Tmt.

Coppell 42, Waxahachie 41

COPPELL — The Lady Indians took a 34-31 lead into the final eight minutes, but Coppell hit a 3-pointer with seconds left to wrap up pool play in the in the 2019 Classic Chevrolet Coppell Showcase on Friday.

The game was tied with 22 seconds left when Brionna Parker hit a wide open lay-up, putting the Lady Indians up by two points. But with 3 seconds left on the clock, Coppell’s Megan O’Neil knocked down the game-winning trey.

Williams led the way with 16 points and Ross added 15 for WHS.

In a seesaw battle, WHS took an early 12-9 lead, but the Cowgirls took advantage of a cold second quarter to go ahead by five at the half. The Lady Indians stormed back with an 18-point third quarter to grab the advantage once again, setting up the finish.