Red Oak vs. Aledo

What: Class 5A Division II

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Arlington (AT&T Stadium)

Records: Red Oak 11-1; Aledo 11-1

Broadcast: www.sportsgram.net

Series: Aledo leads 8-2

Last meeting: 1985 (Red Oak won 24-14)

Last week: Red Oak beat Denton Braswell 35-30; Aledo beat Royse City 52-24

Players to watch: Red Oak: QB Joshua Ervin, RB C.J. Palmer; Aledo: QB Jake Bishop, WR Money Parks

Update: The Hawks set a new school record with 11 wins, and are 3 rounds deep for the first time since 2012 and only the third time ever … Aledo is the defending 5A Division II state champion and is going for a state-record title No. 9 … Red Oak led 35-7 late in the third quarter last Saturday, then had to stave off a furious Braswell comeback as the Hawks avenged a Week 1 loss.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will play the Ennis-Frisco winner in the 5A Division II state quarterfinals.

Ennis vs. Frisco

What: Class 5A Division II

When: 1 p.m. Friday

Where: Mesquite (Memorial Stadium)

Records: Ennis 11-1; Frisco 11-1

Broadcast: KRVF 106.9 FM

Series: Ennis leads 1-0

Last meeting: 2013 (Ennis won 46-25, 4A Division II region semifinals)

Last week: Ennis beat Burleson Centennial 17-13; Frisco beat South Oak Cliff 18-0

Players to watch: Ennis: QB Collin Drake, RB Dyllan Santos; Frisco: RB Bryson Clemons, DB Chase Lowery

Update: The Lions are in the third round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2014 state championship season, while Frisco is 3 rounds deep for the first time since 2013, the year Ennis ended their playoff run … The Raccoons handed SOC its first shutout loss in 11 years last week … Frisco’s lone loss was against Denison, 10-7, in a District 7-5A (II) game at Frisco’s Toyota Stadium on Oct. 18.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will play the Red Oak-Aledo winner in the 5A Division II state quarterfinals.

Mid. Heritage vs. Palestine

What: Class 4A Division I

When: 2:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Hewitt (Panther Stadium)

Records: Heritage 8-4; Palestine 7-5

Broadcast: misd,gs/domain/524

Series: First meeting

Last week: Heritage beat Navasota 26-14; Palestine beat Huffman Hargrave 19-14

Players to watch: Heritage: QB Cade Sumbler, WR Jay Wilkerson; Palestine: RB Jeremiah Davis, QB Christian Hutchinson

Update: The Jaguars are now 4-for-4 in school history when it comes to the area round … Without the forfeit loss to Crandall, the Jags would be on the other side of the bracket and would be playing Carthage this week in Crandall’s place instead … HHS used 2 defensive TDs to turn the game in their favor as the offense struggled against Navasota … Palestine is in the region semifinals for the first time since 2004, when it too beat Huffman Hargrave to advance.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will play the Carthage-Crandall winner in the 4A Division I state quarterfinals.