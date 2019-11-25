SAN MARCOS

Courthouse lighting

takes place Saturday

The Hays County Courthouse Lighting Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hays County Historic Courthouse, 111 E. San Antonio St.

County Judge Ruben Becerra will emcee the ceremony. The courthouse will light up at 6:15 p.m., and Santa Claus will arrive after to hear children’s wishes while parents take photos. There will be a station set up to sign a holiday card for deployed neighbors. The Veterans of Foreign Wars and VFW Auxiliary will host light refreshments and a hot chocolate booth.

Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped gift for a child who might not otherwise have a present for the annual Hays County Sheriff’s Office Brown Santa gift and food drive. The drive will accept monetary donations and credit/debit cards.

KYLE

Espinoza named new head

of Parks and Recreation

The city of Kyle has bamed Mariana Espinoza as its new Parks and Recreation Department director. She was hired following the retirement of longtime director Kerry Urbanowicz.

Espinoza has been in the municipal recreation field for about 20 years, the last two of which she served as the parks and recreation director for Dripping Springs. Espinoza has worked for two National Recreation and Park Association Gold Medal Cities: the city of Austin and the city of Grand Prairie.

AUSTIN

Roddick Foundation

raises $1 million at gala

The 14th annual Andy Roddick Foundation Gala on Nov. 17 at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater raised over $1 million.

The evening featured a cocktail reception, dinner and a live concert by four-time Grammy winner Seal. The live auction raised almost $600,000 with two packages to play a match against Andy Roddick at the U.S. Tennis Association Billie Jean King U.S. Tennis Center during the U.S. Open in New York City going for $150,000 each.

AUSTIN

New mobile lab teaches

child passenger safety

The Buckle Up for Life Safety Lab, a new mobile interactive experience designed to educate families on child passenger safety, has launched in Austin.

The lab will travel to neighborhoods across Austin/Travis County and the surrounding counties, offering safety education and resources from multilingual certified child passenger and emergency medical professionals. Education and resources include video-based training, hands-on practice and one-on-one instruction; education on Texas’ child passenger safety laws; car seat checks; and free car seats.

The program is funded through a grant to Austin-Travis EMS County from Buckle Up for Life, a national car seat safety program from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and Toyota.

AUSTIN

Center for Grief and Loss

gets $50,000 grant

The Austin Center for Grief and Loss recently was awarded a $50,000 Grief Reach grant focusing on community expansion from the New York Life Foundation.

The center will be able to expand its school-based program in Hays and Travis counties with the goal of serving 480 students over the next two years. By the spring semester of 2021, the center expects to have more than doubled the number of schools it currently serves. The school-based program aims to provide local students with a safe environment to discuss and normalize their loss and the tools needed to regulate their emotions.

The New York Life Foundation’s Grief Reach program helps providers overcome barriers to bringing grief support services to youth not served by existing bereavement programs.

American-Statesman staff