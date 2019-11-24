Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) will host its 11th annual Christmas at SAGU on Monday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the historic Farmer Administration building.

SAGU welcomes anyone in Waxahachie and surrounding communities to join for its annual lighting of the campus led by Dr. Kermit Bridges, President of SAGU.

Rick Bowles, SAGU’s Vice President of Advancement, says, “We love having the community join us on campus throughout the year and Christmas at SAGU is the perfect opportunity for you and your family to join us in this special time when students, staff and our neighbors can hang out together on the front campus lawn and experience all the fun.”

Along with the lighting ceremony, the event will include live Christmas music presented by the SAGU Choir and Chorale, Jazz Band and The Harvesters. There will also be pictures with Santa, homemade treats provided by the Southwestern Women’s Auxiliary (SWA) and ornament decorating.

The annual Christmas tradition dates back to 2009 when the SAGU community wanted to join in the holiday tradition that engulfs Waxahachie during the Christmas season. Along with joining SAGU’s hometown tradition, the event was also a way to bring Christmas cheer to students during the few weeks after Thanksgiving and leading up to finals.

This year’s event is sponsored by Southwestern Women's Auxiliary, Aramark, Assemblies of God Credit Union (AGCU), Waxahachie Glass and several individual donors and families from among SAGU’s alumni and friends. Specialized Landscaping Services is the contractor utilized for the installation of the campus lighting.

After the initial lighting, SAGU’s campus will continue to display the lights through the New Year holiday.

SAGU's Front Lawn is located at 1200 Sycamore Street in Waxahachie, Texas.

